Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $25,575,935 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,515.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,478.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,430.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

