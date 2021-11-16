Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 269 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS opened at $438.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.28. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

