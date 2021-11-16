FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.48 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $213.17 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00225740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010382 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

