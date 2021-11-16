FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $937.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Agenus by 2,680.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 468,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 451,309 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agenus by 467.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 317,486 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.