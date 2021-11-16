FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Issued By Piper Sandler

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

