FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AppHarvest, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APPH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

APPH stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 12.50. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

