FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Celyad Oncology SA Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Celyad Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

