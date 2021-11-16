FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Honest Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Honest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

HNST opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Honest has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honest by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honest by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth $459,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

