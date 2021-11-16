FY2021 EPS Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Decreased by Analyst

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

