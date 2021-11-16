FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

