FY2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 123.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.00%.

In other ECN Capital news, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. bought 1,622,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,834,534.51. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

