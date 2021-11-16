FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Decreased by Analyst

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

KNTE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

