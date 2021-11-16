FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Decreased by Cormark

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.37.

NGD opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.