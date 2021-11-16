FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Cut by Wedbush

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TNGX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

