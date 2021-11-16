FY2021 EPS Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Increased by KeyCorp

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WalkMe in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get WalkMe alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $22.41 on Monday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.