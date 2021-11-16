FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

WPRT stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

