FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($7.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.37.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,061,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,656,000 after purchasing an additional 152,819 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

