GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $39.69 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $616,759.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00389638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,314,745 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

