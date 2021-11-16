GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head to Head Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.68% -9.55% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GAN and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 15.77 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -20.63 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GAN and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.02%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Taboola.com.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

