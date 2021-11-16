Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $271.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $220.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.25 and its 200 day moving average is $353.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

