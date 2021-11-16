Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.12. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 9,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.