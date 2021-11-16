Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

