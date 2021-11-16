Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

GNSS stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Genasys has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

