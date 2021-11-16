Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 215.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 358,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 153.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 361.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

