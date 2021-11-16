Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:G opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

