Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $137.16 and last traded at $137.01, with a volume of 544249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.