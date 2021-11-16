Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Genuine Parts worth $97,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

GPC opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

