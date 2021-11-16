Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

