Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vor Biopharma worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

VOR stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

