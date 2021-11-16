Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,281 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Concrete Pumping worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $521.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.