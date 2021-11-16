Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

