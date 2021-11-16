Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

