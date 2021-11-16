Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 107.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of APR stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $92,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,314 over the last three months.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

