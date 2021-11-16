Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

