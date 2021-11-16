Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,064,365 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 157.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

