George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$170.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$142.20 and last traded at C$142.05, with a volume of 7122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.29.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.93.

George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

