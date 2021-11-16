Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Getinge has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.