Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.
NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
