Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

