Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 507.0% in October

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the October 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GDSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,674. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Global Digital Solutions
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.