Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 507.0% in October

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the October 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,674. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

