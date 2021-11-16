Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases $269,000.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBLI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth $853,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

