Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Shares of SELF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 38,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,397. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Self Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Global Self Storage worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

