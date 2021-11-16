Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 82.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

