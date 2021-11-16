Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.