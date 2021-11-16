Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.15 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

