goeasy (EHMEF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/8/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$196.00 to C$220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$202.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – goeasy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHMEF stock opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

