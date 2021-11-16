Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Up 112.6% This Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 119.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $22,381.80 and $33.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 112.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00069212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.94 or 1.00140184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.81 or 0.07030540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.