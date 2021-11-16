Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,579 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SLM worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

