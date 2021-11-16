Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 837,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 609,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -228.85 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.