Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNL opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

