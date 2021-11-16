Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Axonics worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

